HPQ-Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Shares Down 1.7%

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. 115,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 249,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$102.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.88.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 2,068 hectares located in the Matapedia region of Gaspé; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

