Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) vs. First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Head-To-Head Survey

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 34.35% 13.14% 1.30% First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Horizon Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.66%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National Bank Alaska pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $257.95 million 2.93 $87.09 million $2.05 8.47 First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A $58.41 million $18.41 12.59

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats First National Bank Alaska on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 78 full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

About First National Bank Alaska (Get Rating)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. The company also provides cash and wealth management, escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 27 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

