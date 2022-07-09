Hord Price Reaches $0.0138 on Major Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. Hord has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $126,971.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00128996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00572469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

