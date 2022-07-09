Honest (HNST) Hits Market Cap of $847,857.29

Honest (HNST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. Honest has a market capitalization of $847,857.29 and $564.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00129682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.21 or 0.00455982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

