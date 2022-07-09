HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $905.66

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 905.66 ($10.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,172 ($14.19). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,170 ($14.17), with a volume of 1,390,992 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($15.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.53) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.53) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.26) to GBX 1,205 ($14.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,212.75 ($14.69).

Get HomeServe alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,125.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 907.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,997.44.

In related news, insider Tom Rusin sold 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($14.16), for a total transaction of £138,117.35 ($167,252.79). Insiders have bought 44 shares of company stock worth $45,422 over the last ninety days.

About HomeServe (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.