Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Trading 3.3% Higher

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. 94,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 878% from the average session volume of 9,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Home Bistro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBIS)

Home Bistro Inc provides prepackaged and prepared meals in the United States. The company produces, packages, and sells gourmet meals and desserts under the Home Bistro brand; and markets meats and seafood under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. It sells meals through www.homebistro.com and www.modelmeals.com.

