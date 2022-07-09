HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.75 and last traded at C$11.99. 4,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 12,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.00.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$389.29 million and a PE ratio of -25.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.29.

HLS Therapeutics ( TSE:HLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is currently -33.47%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

