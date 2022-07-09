Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $213.53 million and $13.71 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000322 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002277 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 439,509,419 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

