Hiblocks Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $141,808.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00127592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.00564016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033488 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.