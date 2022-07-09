Hellenic Coin Market Cap Achieves $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00240513 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

