Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Shares Down 2.4%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 126.90 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.55). 372,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 829,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.20 ($1.59).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 224 ($2.71) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.88) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Monday, May 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 879.41, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.69.

In other news, insider Alison Baker bought 8,000 shares of Helios Towers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($12,012.59).

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

