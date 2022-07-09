Head-To-Head Survey: Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) vs. Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enveric Biosciences and Generex Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enveric Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $0.88, suggesting a potential upside of 262.17%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than Generex Biotechnology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Generex Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -38.27% -30.38% Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -1.12, meaning that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Generex Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 0.32 -$48.98 million N/A N/A Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 0.04 -$33.33 million ($0.52) 0.00

Generex Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enveric Biosciences.

Summary

Enveric Biosciences beats Generex Biotechnology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enveric Biosciences (Get Rating)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

About Generex Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid point-of-care in-vitro medical diagnostics for infectious diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and others; and test kits and cassettes for testing infectious diseases, as well as Excellagen, a wound conforming gel. Further, the company is developing immunotherapeutic products and vaccines; and extracellular matrix hydrogel solution, a tissue engineered therapy for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis. Additionally, it manufactures and sells foot and ankle surgical kits that include plates, screws, and tools; and distributes surgical supplies, orthopedic implants, artificial joints, and biologics, medical devices, and regenerative medicine products. It also serves as the general partner of the Management Services Organization. Generex Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

