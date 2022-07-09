Head to Head Comparison: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Skillz alerts:

This table compares Skillz and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -70.05% -42.74% -29.60% LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63%

Skillz has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Skillz and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 3 3 0 2.50 LiveRamp 0 0 8 0 3.00

Skillz presently has a consensus target price of $4.93, indicating a potential upside of 257.49%. LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $57.44, indicating a potential upside of 102.06%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillz and LiveRamp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $384.09 million 1.47 -$181.38 million ($0.67) -2.06 LiveRamp $443.03 million 4.43 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -55.75

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Skillz on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. It also hosts casual esports tournaments to a range of mobile players. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.