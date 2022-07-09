HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 152,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,478. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $131.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 843.16% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 26,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $68,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,317,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,213.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,401 shares of company stock valued at $173,932. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $73,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

