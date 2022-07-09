Hamster (HAM) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Hamster (HAM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $102,319.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.41 or 0.00566240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033601 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

