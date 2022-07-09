Gulden Market Capitalization Tops $1.58 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00026700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00240298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

