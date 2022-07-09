Guardian Financial Partners LLC Has $204,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.