Guardian Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 573 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Broadcom makes up 0.3% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $498.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.59 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $201.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $578.54.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

