GSK (NYSE:GSK) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. GSK has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. Equities research analysts predict that GSK will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

