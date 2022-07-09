Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Trading 2.1% Higher

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.22 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.01). 158,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 584,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.19 ($0.01).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

