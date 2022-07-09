Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Down 5.6%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 181,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 230,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

GRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.41.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $8,029,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,654,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 803,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 693,928 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 43.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 783,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 238,057 shares during the period.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

