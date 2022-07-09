Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reduced their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $752.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $879.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

