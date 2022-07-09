Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 2,918 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 249.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW opened at $181.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

