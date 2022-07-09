Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,295 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.4% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 1.54% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.