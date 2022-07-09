Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,220 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,395,000 after buying an additional 1,925,248 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,563,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,733,000 after buying an additional 1,803,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,231,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,317 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 9,256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,411,000 after buying an additional 279,271 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

