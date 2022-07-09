Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHMM. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 947,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 411,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after buying an additional 72,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $56.82.

