Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.74 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

