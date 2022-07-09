Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 664 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $125.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.19 and its 200 day moving average is $139.03. The stock has a market cap of $343.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
