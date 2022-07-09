Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Receives Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$0.33 target price on the stock.
TSE GRC opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.58 million and a PE ratio of 17.00. Gold Springs Resource has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 10.53.
Gold Springs Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Springs Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Springs Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.