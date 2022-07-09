Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Receives Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$0.33 target price on the stock.

TSE GRC opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.58 million and a PE ratio of 17.00. Gold Springs Resource has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 10.53.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

