Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Acquires C$15,520.00 in Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) Director Antonio Canton bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,768,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,563,036.80.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Antonio Canton bought 30,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Antonio Canton bought 55,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,175.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Antonio Canton bought 500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$92.50.

On Saturday, May 14th, Antonio Canton bought 72,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,320.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Antonio Canton bought 74,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,690.00.

Shares of GRC traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a current ratio of 11.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.33 price objective on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research note on Tuesday.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

