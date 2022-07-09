Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.70. Approximately 9,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 24,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.