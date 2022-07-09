Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) rose 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 9,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 59,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Get Global Internet of People alerts:

Global Internet of People Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDH)

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Internet of People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.