Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,911,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,232,000 after buying an additional 3,114,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

