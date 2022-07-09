GFG Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 453,750 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,930,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.48 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.58 and a 200 day moving average of $237.17. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

