GFG Capital LLC Invests $284,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 105,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 119,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.41 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

