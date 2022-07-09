GFG Capital LLC Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

