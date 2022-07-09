GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) Shares Up 3.7%

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.11. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11.

Get GEMALTO NV/S alerts:

GEMALTO NV/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTOMY)

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEMALTO NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEMALTO NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.