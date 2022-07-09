Furucombo (COMBO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $903,472.75

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $903,472.75 and approximately $145,790.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00130641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.50 or 0.00560143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,810,925 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.