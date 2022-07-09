Frax Hits Market Cap of $1.37 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $4.75 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00127861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00561293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033454 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,366,324,118 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.