Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. 233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FPRUY. Barclays cut their price target on Fraport from €57.00 ($59.38) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fraport from €65.00 ($67.71) to €57.00 ($59.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fraport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

