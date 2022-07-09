Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Reduced by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $288,455,000 after acquiring an additional 701,374 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,899,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,861,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,323,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,801,000 after buying an additional 394,674 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 135,092 shares of company stock valued at $602,497. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

