Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Forward Air stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 156.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 28.0% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

