Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) vs. Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Formula One Group and Paramount Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Formula One Group currently has a consensus price target of $62.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.24%. Given Formula One Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Formula One Group is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Volatility & Risk

Formula One Group has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Global has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Formula One Group and Paramount Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group $2.14 billion 6.05 $398.00 million ($0.77) -72.66 Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.65 $4.54 billion 6.11 4.67

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than Formula One Group. Formula One Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Formula One Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Paramount Global shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Formula One Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Paramount Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Formula One Group and Paramount Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group -7.73% -0.96% -0.40% Paramount Global 14.26% 7.90% 3.05%

Summary

Paramount Global beats Formula One Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services. It also operates Paramount+, a digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming services; and creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, and premium and basic cable networks. In addition, the company develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films. Paramount Global was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Paramount Global operates as a subsidiary of National Amusements, Inc.

