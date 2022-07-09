Formation Fi Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $317,486.38 and approximately $60,054.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.52 or 0.00562902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

