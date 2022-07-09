Flux (FLUX) Market Cap Achieves $107.79 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002098 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded up 8% against the dollar. Flux has a market cap of $107.79 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00280354 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00076825 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00079171 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002430 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 238,163,217 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars.

