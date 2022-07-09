FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of FlexiInternational Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 5,703 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 5,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

FlexiInternational Software Company Profile

FlexiInternational Software Inc develops, markets, and supports back office accounting software solutions for companies in banking and credit union, insurance, financial services, and other service industries worldwide. The company offers offers FlexiFinancials suite that consists of FlexiLedger, a core repository of financial transactions; FlexiPayables, an accounts payable module; FlexiPurchasing to track and streamline the purchasing processes; FlexiAssets, a fixed assets module; FlexiProjects that manages, tracks, and analyzes project costs, budgets, encumbrances, and status; FlexiFDW, an event-driven data repository; and FlexiReceivables for companies to manage and track their receivables.

