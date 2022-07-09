First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.62% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 256.7% during the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,929,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

