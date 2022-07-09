First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Stock Holdings Increased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.78% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 161.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 37,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

