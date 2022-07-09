First National Corp MA ADV Has $11.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,499 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 2.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.