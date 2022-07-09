First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,731 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 215,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 38,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 86,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.53 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $46.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27.

